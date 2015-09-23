NEW HONEY BEE VACCINE FOR AFB
A newly vaccinated queen passes on protection from AFB to her brood.Did you know there is a new honey bee vaccine? You may have heard about Dalan Animal Health in the news lately. They developed a groundbreaking vaccine that protects honey bees from American Foulbrood...
DON’T GIFT NEW BEEKEEPERS A BEEHIVE
Every year I meet at least one excited new beekeeper who received their first beehive as a gift. While this may seem like a wonderful present to give, it's actually not a good idea to gift a new beekeeper a beehive. Read on to find out why! Why Not? Although the...
MY BACKYARD APIARY DESIGN
I have never been satisfied with my backyard apiary design. Not only does it look messy, it makes inspections challenging, especially when they are done with a group of beekeeping students. Now, with my husband Tim's help, I am finally doing something about it! Read...
CAN YOU HARVEST HONEY WITHOUT AN EXTRACTOR?
A honey extractor is an ingenious and quintessetnail tool for harvesting honey, but it is not always the best option. Sometimes, a simpler alternative method called Crush and Strain makes more sense.
WHAT TO INCLUDE IN A SWARM CATCHING KIT
Get organized for swarm catching with ideas for building your own swarm-catching kit.
10 TIPS FOR A BEE FRIENDLY GARDEN
Ever wonder what a beekeeper grows for her bees? Here is snapshot of what blooms will be in my garden in 2022, plus 10 tips to plan your own garden.
DO I NEED TO WEAR A BEE SUIT?
Many new beekeepers wonder if it's really necessary to wear a bee suit. They see other beekeepers online wearing minimal to no protective clothing and they aspire to be like them. As romantic as it looks, there is a reason bee suits exist. Read on to explore this...
GIFTS FOR BEE LOVERS
The holidays are upon us and so I have put together a list of gifts for bee lovers. Whether you're a beekeeper or just related to one, you'll find something for to dazzle your beeople. Read on for a fun mix of bee related gift ideas! For Artsy Bee Lovers Catherine...
SHOULD YOU CATCH A SMALL SWARM?
When it comes to small swarms, does size matter? In my last post, I wrote about those big beautiful swarms that get us beekeepers running out the door to catch them. In this post I’ll share what you need to know about catching a small swarm of bees. Undersized Swarms...
HOW TO CATCH A GIANT SWARM
Swarm size varies dramatically. Some massive clusters are the equivalent of several watermelons while others are barely grapefruit-sized. These size differences may seem arbitrary, but when a swarm is exceptionally large or small they may need special care. Read on...